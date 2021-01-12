carVertical (CV) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $71,436.00

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One carVertical token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. carVertical has a total market cap of $3.48 million and $71,436.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded 186.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00041369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005421 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00044935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.10 or 0.00383369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.86 or 0.04231315 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling carVertical

