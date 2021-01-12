Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Short Interest Update

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 308.5% from the December 15th total of 470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 40,163 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 281.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 95,587 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 64.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATB opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

