CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (CATC.L) (LON:CATC) Stock Price Up 1.3%

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (CATC.L) (LON:CATC)’s stock price rose 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.44 ($0.01). Approximately 36,644 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 444% from the average daily volume of 6,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.44 ($0.01).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.41.

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (CATC.L) Company Profile (LON:CATC)

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (CATC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (CATC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.