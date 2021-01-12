CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 125,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $1,390,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $239,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,997.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE stock opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $67.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

