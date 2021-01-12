CCUniverse Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $6,944.25 and $2.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

