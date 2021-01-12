Ceiba Investments (CBA.L) (LON:CBA) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of Ceiba Investments (CBA.L) (LON:CBA) rose 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 91 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.19). Approximately 20,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 8,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.50 ($1.10).

The stock has a market capitalization of £125.28 million and a P/E ratio of 16.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 71.59.

