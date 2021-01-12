Celo Dollar 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $563,325.00 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $22.39 million and $563,325.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00042359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00039319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,447.37 or 0.04156176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.30 or 0.00339715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

CUSD is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 22,354,585 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

Celo Dollar Token Trading

Celo Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

