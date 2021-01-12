Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Down 83.3% in December

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CPAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $656.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 0.55.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $114.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.93 million.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.3192 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

