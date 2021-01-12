Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.23.

CVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

NYSE:CVE opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,674,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,691,000 after purchasing an additional 131,681 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,001,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,392,000 after purchasing an additional 313,504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,959,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,797 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,801,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,110,000 after purchasing an additional 124,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,902,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,345 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

