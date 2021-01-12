Centaur (CNTR) Trading Down 28.4% This Week

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Centaur has a market cap of $588,883.86 and $204,119.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centaur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00024093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00112366 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00263325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00065789 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 70.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00062801 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

Centaur Coin Trading

Centaur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.