Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Up 16.8%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) rose 16.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 8,529,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 8,459,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.69.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $656.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.94 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,191,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,218 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 742,102 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,874 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 292,832 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 6,910.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 909,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 896,626 shares during the period. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.