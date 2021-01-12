Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) (CVE:BANC) Shares Up 8.5%

Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) (CVE:BANC) shot up 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 80,972 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 24,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The company has a market cap of C$11.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.91.

About Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) (CVE:BANC)

Bankers Cobalt Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of cobalt and copper mineral projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Namibia. The company explores for nickel, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. It holds 100% interest in six concessions located in Namibia.

