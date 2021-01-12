Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) (LON:CAML) Insider Sells £812,500 in Stock

Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) (LON:CAML) insider Robert Cathery sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £812,500 ($1,061,536.45).

Shares of LON:CAML opened at GBX 252 ($3.29) on Tuesday. Central Asia Metals plc has a 52 week low of GBX 100.20 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 279 ($3.65). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 226.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 182. The company has a market cap of £443.59 million and a PE ratio of 10.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24.

Get Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 234 ($3.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.