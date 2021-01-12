Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 20,325 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3,226.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,955 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 799 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,475 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 68,363.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $3.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,356,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.73. The company has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,643 shares of company stock worth $11,567,579 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

