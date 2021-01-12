Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 23,161.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,044 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Clorox by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,868,000 after buying an additional 698,235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 530.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,762,000 after acquiring an additional 800,697 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 33.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,399,000 after acquiring an additional 228,327 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,607,000 after acquiring an additional 628,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 585.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,160,000 after acquiring an additional 736,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $1,818,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,679,413.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.53.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $194.24. 1,390,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,969. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $153.35 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.03.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

