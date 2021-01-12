Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,565 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.06.

HON traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,483,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,526. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

