Central Bank & Trust Co. Invests $3.79 Million in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,355 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 210.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.21.

Shares of EA stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,145,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,483.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $711,622.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,303. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

