Centrality Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, Centrality has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Centrality token can now be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Centrality has a market cap of $30.53 million and $776,132.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00041215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00042724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.98 or 0.00376456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.76 or 0.04457242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centrality

CENNZ is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,834,050 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

