Centrica’s (CPYYY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CPYYY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Centrica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Centrica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,617. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Centrica has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $4.95.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

