Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63,829 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.07% of Century Communities worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Century Communities by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Century Communities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

CCS stock opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $794.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.50 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Century Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

