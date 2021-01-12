CertiK (CTK) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. CertiK has a total market cap of $22.66 million and $4.27 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CertiK has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00025850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00114505 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00271412 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00063953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00064046 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000650 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s total supply is 100,804,664 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,279,965 tokens. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

CertiK Token Trading

CertiK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.