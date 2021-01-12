CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Trading 6.1% Higher

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)’s share price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.96 and last traded at $45.74. 3,677,168 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 3,217,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.21.

Get CF Industries alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Celso L. White bought 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at $425,593.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seeyond increased its position in CF Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 38,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.