CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Short Interest Down 99.7% in December

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the December 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CNFN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. 1,995,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,127. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05. CFN Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.11.

About CFN Enterprises

CFN Enterprises Inc, a digital media and e-commerce company, owns and operates CFN Media, the media network for the legal cannabis, CBD, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company provides sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns.

