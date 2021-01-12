CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Short Interest Down 99.7% in December

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the December 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CNFN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. 1,995,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,127. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05. CFN Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.11.
About CFN Enterprises
