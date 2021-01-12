ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) & Dover (NYSE:DOV) Head-To-Head Contrast

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) and Dover (NYSE:DOV) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX has a beta of 3.41, suggesting that its share price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dover has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

99.5% of ChampionX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Dover shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of ChampionX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Dover shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChampionX and Dover’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChampionX $1.13 billion 3.21 $52.16 million $0.99 18.34 Dover $7.14 billion 2.59 $677.92 million $5.93 21.63

Dover has higher revenue and earnings than ChampionX. ChampionX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dover, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ChampionX and Dover, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChampionX 0 1 8 0 2.89 Dover 0 5 6 0 2.55

ChampionX presently has a consensus price target of $15.96, suggesting a potential downside of 12.09%. Dover has a consensus price target of $120.30, suggesting a potential downside of 6.22%. Given Dover’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dover is more favorable than ChampionX.

Profitability

This table compares ChampionX and Dover’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChampionX -54.03% -2.67% -1.21% Dover 10.02% 26.73% 9.24%

Summary

Dover beats ChampionX on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. In addition, it provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings for drilling. ChampionX Corporation has collaboration agreement with Modumetal Inc. The company was formerly known as Apergy Corporation and changed its name to ChampionX Corporation in June 2020. ChampionX Corporation is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems. This segment also offers manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers and slides and end effectors. The Fueling Solutions segment transports fuels and other hazardous fluids, as well as operates retail fueling and vehicle wash establishments. The Imaging and Identification segment provides precision marking and coding; product traceability; and digital textile printing equipment, as well as related consumables. The Pumps and Process Solutions segment manufactures specialty pumps, fluid handling components, plastics and polymer processing equipment, and highly engineered components for rotating and reciprocating machines. This segment also manufactures pumps that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including plastics and polymers processing, chemicals production, food/sanitary, biopharma, medical, transportation, petroleum refining, power generation and general industrial applications. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, commercial glass refrigerators and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers for industrial heating and cooling, and residential climate control applications; and commercial food service equipment and can-shaping machinery. The company sells its products directly and through a network of distributors. Dover Corporation was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.