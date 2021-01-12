Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Shares Up 4.9%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) shot up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.61. 720,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 923,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Charlotte’s Web currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Get Charlotte's Web alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. The company offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and pet products. It distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its ecommerce website, third party ecommerce websites, as well as distributors, and various brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.