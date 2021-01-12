ChatCoin (CHAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded 87.8% higher against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $236,467.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,970.03 or 0.99915461 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00016820 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013182 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00046085 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

