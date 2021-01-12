Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Mizuho

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CHKP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.71.
Shares of CHKP stock opened at $133.91 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.37 and its 200 day moving average is $121.82.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.