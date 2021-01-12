Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Mizuho

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CHKP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.71.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $133.91 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.37 and its 200 day moving average is $121.82.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

