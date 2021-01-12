ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.86.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other ChemoCentryx news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 8,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $582,384.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 10,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $663,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,576 shares of company stock worth $3,260,746 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,165,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,946,000 after buying an additional 919,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,087,000 after buying an additional 184,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,482,000 after buying an additional 1,393,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,914,000 after buying an additional 249,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,020,000 after buying an additional 152,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.03 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $65.43.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

