Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG) Shares Gap Up to $301.00

Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $301.00, but opened at $316.00. Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) shares last traded at $295.00, with a volume of 158,732 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 274.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 255.95. The company has a market cap of £832.46 million and a PE ratio of 25.08.

Get Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L)’s previous dividend of $1.30. Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L)’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics. The Sensors & Information segment develops and manufactures explosive hazard detection equipment; chemical and biological threat detection equipment; and electronic countermeasures, as well as network protection technologies.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.