Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 80,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 87,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 85.45% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

