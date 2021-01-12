Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ball by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,083,646,000 after purchasing an additional 187,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ball by 57.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,610,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,549 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Ball by 47.2% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,670 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,280,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,685,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,507,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $90.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.19 and a 200-day moving average of $84.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $3,819,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 191,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,303,332.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

