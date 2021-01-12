Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.05. The stock had a trading volume of 250,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,630,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $173.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.00. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

