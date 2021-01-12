Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Chevron by 36.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock opened at $91.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $171.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $117.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist Securiti cut their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.