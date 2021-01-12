Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sells $11,738,400.00 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sumit Singh sold 120,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $11,738,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,602,596.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sumit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chewy alerts:

On Tuesday, December 15th, Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $12,573,206.80.

Shares of CHWY traded up $7.00 on Tuesday, reaching $104.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,969,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of -242.20 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.09 and a 200 day moving average of $64.49. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 49.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 27.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,083,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,663 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Chewy by 38.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Chewy by 146.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,340,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,924,000 after acquiring an additional 797,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 18.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,441 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chewy from $49.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.