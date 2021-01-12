Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,228,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502,346 shares during the period. BP Midstream Partners makes up about 2.5% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 4.04% of BP Midstream Partners worth $44,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 45.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 999,900.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 52.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BPMP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BP Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Shares of BPMP traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 713,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,098. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a current ratio of 15.46.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

