Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,423 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,219 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,413 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 461,170 shares of company stock worth $64,585,811. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.05. 3,670,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,792,360. The stock has a market cap of $227.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Rowe increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.85.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

