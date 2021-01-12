Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Shares Up 11.6%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) shot up 11.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.72. 117,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 55,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSSE. National Securities downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

The stock has a market cap of $275.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. The firm had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 25,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $406,347.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 34,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $641,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,915,703 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 110,516 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated advertising-supported online VOD networks; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its subscription-based VOD network; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

