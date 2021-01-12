Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.36

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as high as $1.78. Chico’s FAS shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 874,063 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHS. Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley cut Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Chico’s FAS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.76.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,378,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 966,318 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,129,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 796,222 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 125.0% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,456,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 208,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 136.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 662,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

