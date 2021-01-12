China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 624,900 shares, a growth of 1,553.2% from the December 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CAAS opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $212.88 million, a P/E ratio of 690.00 and a beta of 3.28. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $13.69.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Greenridge Global downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other news, CFO Jie Li sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 63.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

