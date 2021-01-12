China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.98

China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98.

About China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY)

China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilisers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.

