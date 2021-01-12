China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) versus Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Head-To-Head Contrast

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares China HGS Real Estate and Rafael’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China HGS Real Estate -3.28% 0.88% 0.40% Rafael -141.88% -5.14% -4.94%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for China HGS Real Estate and Rafael, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China HGS Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.4% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. 69.9% of China HGS Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Rafael shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China HGS Real Estate and Rafael’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China HGS Real Estate $39.58 million 1.18 $3.70 million N/A N/A Rafael $4.93 million 76.53 -$4.69 million N/A N/A

China HGS Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael.

Volatility and Risk

China HGS Real Estate has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China HGS Real Estate beats Rafael on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China HGS Real Estate Company Profile

China HGS Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. The company also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings. Its development activity includes land acquisition, project planning, design and construction management, sales and marketing, and property management. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hanzhong, the People's Republic of China.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

