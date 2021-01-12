China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Update

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

China Shenhua Energy stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,771. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. China Shenhua Energy has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.