China Tower (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Shares Down 3.3%

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF)’s share price dropped 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 25,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 294,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18.

About China Tower (OTCMKTS:CHWRF)

China Tower Corporation Limited provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers towers, and shelters or cabinets; and ancillary equipment to telecommunication services providers for installation of their telecommunications equipment.

