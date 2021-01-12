CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Down 84.6% in December

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCO opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.85. CHS has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $28.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

