Chubb (CB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Chubb (NYSE: CB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/8/2021 – Chubb was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

1/4/2021 – Chubb was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $152.00.

12/23/2020 – Chubb was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/22/2020 – Chubb was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $132.00.

12/8/2020 – Chubb was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $138.00.

12/8/2020 – Chubb was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $138.00.

11/27/2020 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $150.00 to $180.00.

11/24/2020 – Chubb was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

11/24/2020 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $149.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Chubb is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $154.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.79.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,258,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $143,972.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,130.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Chubb by 72.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Chubb by 38.1% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $5,307,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its holdings in Chubb by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

