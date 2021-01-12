Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Shares Gap Up to $13.20

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.20, but opened at $14.70. Churchill Capital Corp IV shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 1,021,041 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Finally, Covalent Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

