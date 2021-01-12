Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.65

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.65 and last traded at $29.45, with a volume of 1624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHUY. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $581.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 2.05.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.02 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the third quarter worth about $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 410.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

