CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on CI Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

OTCMKTS CIFAF traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045. CI Financial has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $19.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99.

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts.

