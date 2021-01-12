CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.83.

CIFAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CI Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIFAF traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.17. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,045. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $19.22.

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts.

