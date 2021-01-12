CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.83.

CIFAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CI Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of CI Financial stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $13.17. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,045. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $19.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99.

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts.

